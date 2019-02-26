You Can Now See Live Visuals of food Being Prepared in Railway Kitchens

Passengers can now access live feed of how their meals are being cooked and packed at railway kitchens on an online dashboard, which was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

Union railway minister said instructions have been issued to IRCTC to act on the plan. Talking to reporters, Goyal said, “My ultimate thought is that each food packet will get a barcode. You can scan the barcode using your

phone and can see the kitchen. You can see and decide whether you want to eat the food or not. The food packets will mention the kitchen number and the time and date of packing. If the food is bad, you can file a complaint quoting the kitchen number and other details.”

The information on the dashboard offers services under 15 categories, including tracking of trains, 360-degree virtual tour of train routes, freight earnings, expenditure incurred by the railways.