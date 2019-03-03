KeralaLatest News

Supported Sabarimala Women Entry Verdict: Artist banned from performing in temple programme

Mar 3, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Thimila artist accused that he has been banned from performing in temple programme. He alleged that he was banned because he supported the Supreme Court verdict which allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. Kalamandalam Aneesh, from Thrissur Kondazhy, has in a press meet informed that he will lodge complains about this. And will approach Chief Minister and DGP.

He has been booked to perform ‘Panchavadyam’ at Kondazhi Tali temple, which comes under the administration of Cochin Dewsom Board. But two days ago the dewasom officer and the person who booked the programme informed him that he was excluded from the team. They informed that the local BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders warned that if Aneesh performs at temple then they will make problems and will not allow conducting the programme, Aneesh said.

He earlier in his facebook page commented that he supports women entry verdict and mensus is not unholy. He accused that this has ignited the wrath of local BJP leaders.

Tags

Related Articles

Dussehra Sees Fall In Fuel Price For A Consecutive Second Time

Oct 19, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Plan for cyber patrol wing for dealing with child pornography

Feb 5, 2018, 08:00 am IST
kejriwal-chief-secretary

Police levels serious allegations against Aravind Kejriwal in chief secretary assault case

Feb 26, 2018, 02:39 pm IST

US-based Indian engineer marries gay lover in Maharashtra

Jan 13, 2018, 07:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close