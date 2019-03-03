Supported Sabarimala Women Entry Verdict: Artist banned from performing in temple programme

A Thimila artist accused that he has been banned from performing in temple programme. He alleged that he was banned because he supported the Supreme Court verdict which allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. Kalamandalam Aneesh, from Thrissur Kondazhy, has in a press meet informed that he will lodge complains about this. And will approach Chief Minister and DGP.

He has been booked to perform ‘Panchavadyam’ at Kondazhi Tali temple, which comes under the administration of Cochin Dewsom Board. But two days ago the dewasom officer and the person who booked the programme informed him that he was excluded from the team. They informed that the local BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders warned that if Aneesh performs at temple then they will make problems and will not allow conducting the programme, Aneesh said.

He earlier in his facebook page commented that he supports women entry verdict and mensus is not unholy. He accused that this has ignited the wrath of local BJP leaders.