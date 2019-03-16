BSP Leader Who Joined Congress 3 Days Ago Killed

Congress leader Devendra Chourasia, who had switched over from the BSP a few days ago, was killed and his son critically injured Friday in an attack by a group of people near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Chourasia and his son Somesh were attacked in Hata town in the district by the group whose members were armed with iron rods and wooden sticks, a senior police said.

Chourasia and his son were rushed to Jabalpur in serious condition, but the 54-year-old politician died before reaching hospital, said Damoh district Superintendent of Police Raghvendra Singh Belvanshi. His son Somesh Chourasia was seriously injured, the SP said.

“Former BSP leader Devendra Chourasia, who had joined Congress three days back, was attacked by around seven people earlier on Friday. He was later admitted to a hospital where he died during the treatment,” Damoh Superintendent of Police RS Belvanshi told ANI adding that an FIR was lodged in the case.