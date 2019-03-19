WATCH; Robber returns money after checking woman’s bank balance

The video of a robber who returned the money inside an ATM is getting viral on social media websites. The hilarious incident took place in Bejing, China. In the video you can see a lady who is withdrawing money from the ATM, suddenly the robber steps in and takes money from her.



The woman, identified as Li, hands over to the man the money she had withdrawn. Seconds later,

he asks for the remaining balance in her account and instead of running away with the stolen money. It was in this context that the strangest thing ever happened. The man who is seen wearing a black jacket decides to return the stolen money after analyzing the amount of money she had in her bank account.

In the CCTV footage collected from the ATM, the robber seems smiling after returning the money.

The accused was later arrested by the police.