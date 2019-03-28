Steep increase in airfare to Gulf countries; Kerala CM wants the Center to intervene

Airline companies have hiked the ticket fare of flights to Gulf countries from Kerala. According to the reports, there is a four-fold increase in ticket fares. In the first week of March, the ticket fare to Dubai and Sharjah was charged from Rs 6000 to Rs 10,000. But presently, it has risen up to Rs 20,000 and 30,000.

Meanwhile, there is a steep increase in the ticket fare to Kuwait. Earlier the ticket fare to Kuwait was from Rs 9000 to Rs 12,000, but now it rose to 50,000.

But the interesting fact is there is no change in the fare of a return ticket from Gulf countries to Kerala.

It is alleged that airline companies are exploiting Kerala passengers by charging high fares. Usually, airfares have a steep increase during the commencement of holidays