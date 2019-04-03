Here are some effective tip and tricks to beat the scorching heat this summer.

How can you protect your skin from getting a suntan?

If you are exposed to the sunlight between 10 am and-4pm, your skin will be exposed to harmful UV rays, so use a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF30 is a must. You must apply sunscreen lotion with an interval of every 4 hours. Apply the lotion thoroughly on all the exposed area of your body. Prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause dark spots or patches. . A waterproof sunscreen should be used by people who perspire excessively.

How to be healthy during summers?

Your diet decides how you look and feel. Eating seasonal fruits and vegetable that has enormous antioxidants will help in maintaining the nutrition level in your body. Avoid dehydration as it may cause electrolyte imbalance. Drink lots of water and other fluids such as tender coconut water and buttermilk to stay hydrated and beat the body heat. Avoid fried and oily food as it can cause lethargy and make the skin look unhealthy.