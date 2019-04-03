Health & Fitness

Here are some effective tip and tricks to beat the scorching heat this summer.

Apr 3, 2019, 05:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

How can you protect your skin from getting a suntan?

If you are exposed to the sunlight between 10 am and-4pm, your skin will be exposed to harmful UV rays, so use a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF30 is a must. You must apply sunscreen lotion with an interval of every 4 hours. Apply the lotion thoroughly on all the exposed area of your body. Prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause dark spots or patches. . A waterproof sunscreen should be used by people who perspire excessively.

How to be healthy during summers?

Your diet decides how you look and feel. Eating seasonal fruits and vegetable that has enormous antioxidants will help in maintaining the nutrition level in your body. Avoid dehydration as it may cause electrolyte imbalance. Drink lots of water and other fluids such as tender coconut water and buttermilk to stay hydrated and beat the body heat. Avoid fried and oily food as it can cause lethargy and make the skin look unhealthy.

Tags

Related Articles

How To Use Raw Garlic And Honey For Weight Loss

Oct 27, 2018, 01:54 pm IST
Oatmeal Breakfast Muffin

Have a muffin for breakfast- Eggless Breakfast Oatmeal Raisin Muffin

Aug 6, 2018, 02:11 pm IST

WHO Confirms First Three Cases Of Zika Virus In India

May 27, 2017, 06:46 pm IST
Tips to haver good sleep

Tips to have a good sleep when it’s hot

Apr 20, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close