Bombing at open-air market in Pakistan kills 16

A powerful bomb went off at an open-air market in the southwestern city of Pakistan. The blast has killed 16 people and injured many. The death toll has been confirmed by the police and hospital authorities.

The blast took place in a residential area where a minority of Shia Muslims live. Emergency has been declared at the hospitals as a specific community was targeted.

Reports so far suggest that no group has claimed the responsibility for the blast but the outlawed Sunni extremist’s groups have claimed the similar attacks in the past

Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Baluchistan province, condemned the bombing, saying “the enemy of humanity is behind this act of terrorism.” he has also ordered the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the wounded.