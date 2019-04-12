Election Campaign at Wedding! Here is How Youth Congress Workers are Doing it at Wayanad

Congress Workers at Wayanad have been enthusiastic in their campaign, more so since Rahul Gandhi is their candidate from the constituency. Known as a strong bastion for Congress party, workers at Wayanad are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they can get every last vote from Congress party. One such incident, where a Congress worker Rajeev Madari has made his wedding an occasion for an election campaign, has now caught the attention of the social media.

Rajeev is the youth congress mandalam secretary at Idakkara, Nilambur. His friends arrived at thewedding, fully equipped to campaign for Rahul Gandhi. They left to the brides home and throughout the journey sought votes and blessings from voters.

Even while they met the guests, notices were given to the guests. His friends joined with photos seekings votes for Rahul Gandhi. The couple left in a car with Rahul’s big poster.