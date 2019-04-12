New Samsung Galaxy A20e launched with this jaw dropping price: specs and details inside

The world’s greatest and credible smartphone company has launched Samsung Galaxy A20E. The company asserts that they have made the phone exclusively for the Indian edition and the phone is a real incarnation of the parent A20 phone.

The same phone had been earlier released in the Poland Market. The Galaxy A20 have a price of 12,490 in the market and hence the sibling phone will have a price expectation less than 10,000 says reports.

The phone has a 5.8-inch display with 1560*720 pixel resolution. The sibling is integrated with an Infinity V display. The phone is supported with a 3 GB Ram. The information related to the processor is not yet released.

When the camera of the phone is analyzed, it supports a 16 MP primary camera with a powerful sensor. The secondary camera is 5 MP which is mainly used for the Monochrome shoots.

The phone is kept standby by a 3000 mAh battery