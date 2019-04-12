Latest NewsTechnology

New Samsung Galaxy A20e launched with this jaw dropping price: specs and details inside

Apr 12, 2019, 06:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

The world’s greatest and credible smartphone company has launched Samsung Galaxy A20E. The company asserts that they have made the phone exclusively for the Indian edition and the phone is a real incarnation of the parent A20 phone.

The same phone had been earlier released in the Poland Market. The Galaxy A20 have a price of 12,490 in the market and hence the sibling phone will have a price expectation less than 10,000 says reports.

The phone has a 5.8-inch display with 1560*720 pixel resolution. The sibling is integrated with an Infinity V display. The phone is supported with a 3 GB Ram. The information related to the processor is not yet released.

When the camera of the phone is analyzed, it supports a 16 MP primary camera with a powerful sensor. The secondary camera is 5 MP which is mainly used for the Monochrome shoots.

The phone is kept standby by a 3000 mAh battery

Tags

Related Articles

st louis

Places You should visit at least once in Your Lifetime: Pitons, St Lucia

Feb 23, 2018, 07:52 pm IST

Anxiety could be an indicator of Alzheimer’s

Jan 14, 2018, 01:44 pm IST

New year surprise;Change in home loan rates

Jan 1, 2018, 09:20 pm IST
preventive measure

Government’s new preventive decision regarding bank loans

Mar 10, 2018, 02:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close