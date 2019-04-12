WATCH; This video of Ravindra Jadeja hitting a “crazy shot off stokes” will make you laugh.

The incident happened during the fourth ball of the final over in the Chennai Super Kings’s chase where Ben Stokes has lost his balance the Batsman Jadeja also had lost his grip. Both of them fell on the ground together.

While Stokes bowled a delivery wide towards the off-stump, Jadeja had to stretch the bat to play a pull shot. Eventually, in the video both of them had fallen down after hitting the ball.

Chennai Super Kings has won the match with a four-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals in the match which helped them to maintain the top spot in the IPL standings.