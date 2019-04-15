NEWSTechnology

Read to know Leaked Specifications of OnePlus 7 first

Apr 15, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Apr 15, 2019, 02:22 pm IST

 

The one plus smartphones are always enigmatic in a market. The success of One plus 6T and the predecessors OnePlus smartphones has led to the market keenly. There had been rumors doing the rounds now on what the OnePlus 7 may look like and what are all its specifications.

The current reports are telling that the company has decided to introduce their high-performance smartphone onePlus 7 on the spring and OnePlus 7T after that. This year, the company plans to add a 5G phone to the offering though what the phone will be called is not clear yet. Some rumors say it may be called the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7, according to reports are likely to have a 605-inch display, powered by the 855 processor and the Android Pie OS. A 4000 mAh battery will power the phone. The company has provided two options for storage. There will be no notch on the phone which means that there will be a pop-up camera facility. The rumors say the phone will be fitted with a triple camera setup with a 48MP+20MP+5MP sensors forming the rear shooting combination. The front selfie camera is being predicted to be 16MP.

