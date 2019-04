The Supreme Court on Monday has directed the Madras High Court to decide the plea by the TikTok app on April 24. The app is seeking to vacate of its ban order.

The chief justice Ranjan Gogoi has asserted that the ban will be made vacated if the Madras High Court fails to decide on the plea.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the order from Madras High Court that directed the Center to ban the app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it.