GALLERY;This “lady boss” look from Priyanka Chopra is something you would never expect

Apr 24, 2019, 08:42 pm IST
The stunner of an actress and the quintessential desi girl Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at the airport giving major boss lady vibes in her yellow outfit. She wore a yellow net top and wide pants in the same shade. PeeCee wore oversized sunnies and rocked pink lips. Her huge hoops added the rockstar vibe to the whole get-up. Also, do not miss to check out her white footwear. Priyanka flaunted her mangalsutra and we are loving it. With celebs wearing shades of yellow this summer, the colour surely seems to be the new black in town. Reportedly, Priyanka has flown to India to attend the wedding of her baby brother Siddharth Chopra with Ishita Kumar

