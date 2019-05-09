Girl allegedly gangraped by 6 men in front of boyfriend

A girl was allegedly gangraped by six men in front of his boyfriend in Karnataka’ Mysuru. The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday night. The couple has been admitted with grievous injuries at a local hospital. Initial reports suggest that the unidentified attackers cornered the couple and brutally thrashed the boy with stone. They bludgeoned his foot with a heavy stone and then attacked the girl. The men took turn to gangrape the girl. The Mysuru Police has formed three teams to nab the accused.

The Mysuru news comes at a time when the Alwar gangrape in distant Rajasthan has caused massive outrage. On April 26, the accused stopped the couple’s motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road and beat the husband. They stripped the couple and raped the woman in front of her husband. One of accused also shot a video. “The incident occurred on April 26. This all happened for nearly three hours.

The husband of the victim has revealed the shocking apathy of Rajasthan police post their traumatic experience. He claimed that they were in a state of shock due to the incident and decided to kept quit. But, when one of the accused called him and demanded money or else threatened to distribute the video on social media, they decided to file a police complaint.