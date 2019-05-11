Navjot Singh Sidhu gets EC notice for his remarks against PM Modi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Indian National Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by making disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Election Commission has given 24 hours times to the cricketer-turned-politician to reply to the notice.

The poll body had received a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Sidhu during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29 made disparaging remarks about the Prime Minister.

The former Indian cricketer had reportedly accused the PM Modi of “making money in the fighter jet Rafale deal” and also “allowing” the rich people to escape the country after “robbing” nationalised banks.