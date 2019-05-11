Latest NewsIndia

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets EC notice for his remarks against PM Modi

May 11, 2019, 06:05 am IST
Less than a minute

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Indian National Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by making disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Election Commission has given 24 hours times to the cricketer-turned-politician to reply to the notice.

The poll body had received a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Sidhu during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29 made disparaging remarks about the Prime Minister.

The former Indian cricketer had reportedly accused the PM Modi of “making money in the fighter jet Rafale deal” and also “allowing” the rich people to escape the country after “robbing” nationalised banks.

Tags

Related Articles

3 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In Attack On Army Camp

Apr 27, 2017, 09:06 am IST

BREAKING NEWS: Governor’s convoy run over pedestrians: Two Killed

Dec 15, 2017, 09:05 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee

BJP trying to destroy Bengal,says Mamata Banerjee

Feb 3, 2019, 09:38 pm IST

Supreme Court asks Anil Ambani to Pay Rs 450 Crore or go to Jail

Feb 20, 2019, 12:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close