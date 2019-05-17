Latest NewsBusiness

SpiceJet announces new flights; Details

May 17, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

The private airliner in the country Spicejet has announced it’s new flights on domestic and international routes.

According to the budget airliner, the carrier will operate a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector and six new flights connecting Mumbai, The new flights to Jeddah will start from July 5 and the domestic flights will start from May 20.

SpiceJet also announced a special all-inclusive fare of Rs. 12,399 on the Mumbai-Jeddah and Rs. 15,399 on the Jeddah-Mumbai route.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Mouni Roy gets trolled for posting her latest photos on Instagram – See Pics

Jun 28, 2018, 07:58 am IST

Young Woman Strips in Elevator in front of Police Officials: Video

Oct 29, 2018, 05:41 pm IST

Plastic godown fire; death rate on 17

Jan 20, 2018, 10:13 pm IST
nirmala-sitharaman-say-allegations-army-low-ammunition

This is what Nirmala Sitharaman said about allegations that the army is low on ammunition

Mar 18, 2018, 05:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close