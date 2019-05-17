SpiceJet announces new flights; Details

The private airliner in the country Spicejet has announced it’s new flights on domestic and international routes.

According to the budget airliner, the carrier will operate a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector and six new flights connecting Mumbai, The new flights to Jeddah will start from July 5 and the domestic flights will start from May 20.

SpiceJet also announced a special all-inclusive fare of Rs. 12,399 on the Mumbai-Jeddah and Rs. 15,399 on the Jeddah-Mumbai route.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.