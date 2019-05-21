“Blood may spill if results are manipulated” says Upendra Kushwaha

The opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has asserted that blood may spill on the streets out of public anger if there are any attempts to manipulate the Lok Sabha polls in favour of the ruling NDA.

At a joint press conference here, which was addressed by RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, RJD state president Ramchandra Purve, state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and other leaders of the Grand Alliance, they alleged exit polls prediction of NDA winning 30 or more seats in Bihar out of 40 was misleading and aimed at causing demoralization among our cadres, with a mala fide intent.

Earlier, we used to hear about booth loot. This time, it is suspected that attempts may be made to loot the results. These could be through manipulation of the EVMs or any other measures at the counting centres. The leaders of the NDA are hereby warned not to indulge in such a misadventure. There is tremendous public anger and blood may spill on the streets, for which we shall not be held responsible, Kushwaha told media persons