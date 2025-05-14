Global support for India’s self-defence as Pahalgam attack linked to Pakistan: MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that the international community has recognized India’s right to self-defence following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted Indian tourists. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that foreign leaders have acknowledged that the root of terrorism lies in Pakistan and have expressed solidarity with India’s position. He emphasized that there is global clarity on the fact that India was a victim of terrorism and reiterated international support for India’s right to protect its citizens.

Jaiswal also referenced the April 25 United Nations Security Council press statement, which called for accountability for those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. He discussed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), originally founded on goodwill, saying Pakistan had violated the treaty’s spirit by supporting cross-border terrorism. He confirmed that, as per the Cabinet Committee on Security’s decision, India will not resume the treaty until Pakistan permanently stops its support for terrorism, noting that environmental and demographic changes have altered the regional dynamics.

Responding to Pakistan’s recent justification for its retaliatory strikes, Jaiswal dismissed Islamabad’s claims and criticized its longstanding support for terrorism. He said that Pakistan cannot avoid the consequences of its actions and that India’s destruction of terror infrastructure was a response to threats not just to Indian lives but to global safety. Jaiswal added that Pakistan must now come to terms with this “new normal” of accountability.