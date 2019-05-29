22-Year-old woman allegedly gangraped by two men

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two people in Pune’s Kondhwa area on May 25. The victim filed the complaint a day after the incident on Sunday. The 22-year-old victim and both the accused are residents of Gondhalenagar in Hadapsar area of Pune.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the had lost her husband a few months ago and she was dating one of the accused, 22-year-old Krushna Baban Jadhav. Meanwhile, the other accused was identified as 21-year-old Akshay Chavan.

As per the FIR filed by the victim, on Saturday when the woman was alone in her house, Chavan came and told her that Jadhav was not well. Both met Jadhav at Kalepadal and purchased alcohol. According to the report, all the three then headed to a hilltop in Pisoli, Kondhwa where they sit down and consume alcohol. Then first Jadhav raped the victim and then Chavan also physically assaulted her.

Hearing the cries of the victim, residents of the area informed the police.