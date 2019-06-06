General election 2019: 15 parties got fewer votes than NOTA

It has been revealed that in the 2019 general election held recently, around 15 parties have grabbed votes less than NOTA. Of the 36 political parties, whose representatives were elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, 15 got fewer votes than NOTA. NOTA has got 1.06% votes in the election. In 2014 elections, around 1.08% of the total voters opted for the NOTA option.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan has got only 0.52% votes but the party has won 6 seats in Bihar.

Parties, vote percentage and seats won

1. Communist Party of India-Marxist – 0.01% – 3 seats

2. National Conference – 0.05%- 3 seats

3. Indian Union Muslim League – 0.26% – 3seats

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Apna Dal won two Lok Sabha seats each. But they separately accounted for less than one per cent of the total votes cast.

As many as seven political parties with one seat each in the Lok Sabha could garner less than half a per cent of the vote.

While the All Jharkhand Students Union (0.11% votes) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (0.12% votes) received more than 0.10% votes, five parties got lesser than that. While the Kerala Congress (Mani) got 0.07% of the total votes, the Mizo National Front received 0.04% and the Naga Peoples Front 0.06%.

Single-seat baggers Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party received 0.08% and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 0.03% of the total votes.

Introduced in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the none of the above (NOTA) option, which indicates disapproval of all the candidates in a constituency,