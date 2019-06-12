Suspended DMK leader Radha Ravi joins AIADMK

Suspended Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former MLA Radha Ravi on Wednesday rejoined the ruling AIADMK in Chennai.

The MK Stalin’s party had expelled Ravi for making a derogatory remark against Tamil actress Nayanthara. The Sarkar actor joined the party in presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Ravi met Palaniswamy at his residence in presence of Kadambur Raju, the Minister for Information and Publicity. This development came just minutes before a crucial meeting of AIADMK. In March 2017, the controversial actor left AIADMK to rejoin DMK, which he left in 2000.

Earlier, Ravi made sexist remarks on actress Nayanthara. During the promotional event of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam movie, Ravi, who is also Tamil Nadu dubbing union president, had said, “You can cast a person, whom you respect or someone who sleeps around.”