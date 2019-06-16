Archery World Championships: Indian men’s recurve team bags Silver

In Archery, the Indian Men’s recurve team have bagged a silver medal in the Archery World Championships at Den Bosch in The Netherlands. The Indian archers Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin lost to Chinese team of Ding Yiliang, Wei Shaoxuan and Feng Hao 6-2 in the finals.

By this silver medal, the medal tally of the country has reached three. India has bagged two bronze medals in the women’s compound team and individual events.

The men’s recurve team was playing in the final of World Championships after a gap of 14 years. The men’s recurve team, which had slipped down to number 17 in rankings from being number one in May 2011, had confirmed the Olympic quota.

This was also for the first time since 2014 that the Indian men’s team made the final of a world event.