Australian PM Tweets Selfie With PM Modi at G20 Summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Osaka on Saturday, where the G20 Summit is currently underway.
Not only did he post a selfie but also captioned it as ‘Kithana acha he Modi’ which translates into ‘Modi is so nice’ or ‘How nice Modi is’.
Kithana acha he Modi! #G20OsakaSummit pic.twitter.com/BC6DyuX4lf
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) June 28, 2019
Meanwhile, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies weighed the risk of a slowing global economy on Friday amid growing trade and geopolitical tensions as a two-day summit began in Osaka under Japan’s presidency.
As an escalating US-China trade war looms large, eyes are on whether the G-20 nations — accounting for about 80 per cent of the world’s economy — can agree on the importance of free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading system that has benefited economic growth, reports Kyodo News Agency.
“Trade and geopolitical tensions are intensifying,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told other G-20 leaders at the day’s session, cautioning that the global economy is facing downside risks.
“I want the G-20 to share a determination to realize growth by employing all policy tools,” Abe said. “We should send out a strong message.”
