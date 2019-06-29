Australian PM Tweets Selfie With PM Modi at G20 Summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Osaka on Saturday, where the G20 Summit is currently underway.

Not only did he post a selfie but also captioned it as ‘Kithana acha he Modi’ which translates into ‘Modi is so nice’ or ‘How nice Modi is’.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies weighed the risk of a slowing global economy on Friday amid growing trade and geopolitical tensions as a two-day summit began in Osaka under Japan’s presidency.

As an escalating US-China trade war looms large, eyes are on whether the G-20 nations — accounting for about 80 per cent of the world’s economy — can agree on the importance of free trade and the rules-based multilateral trading system that has benefited economic growth, reports Kyodo News Agency.

“Trade and geopolitical tensions are intensifying,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told other G-20 leaders at the day’s session, cautioning that the global economy is facing downside risks.

“I want the G-20 to share a determination to realize growth by employing all policy tools,” Abe said. “We should send out a strong message.”