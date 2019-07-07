Can Aadhaar be used for transactions above RS50,000; Details Inside

Now the Aadhaar can now be quoted for cash transactions of more than Rs 50,000 and all other purposes where traditionally income tax Permanent Account Numbers was a must, according to Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

It has been asserted that the Bank and other institutions will make a new upgrades to allow acceptance of Aadhaar in all places where quoting PAN is now mandatory, the official said

“Then supposing somebody wants PAN, he has to first use Aadhaar, generate PAN and then start using it. With Aadhaar the advantage would be he now does not have to generate PAN. So this is a great convenience,” he added