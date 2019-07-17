FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers: India grouped in E

India has been grouped in ‘E group’ with Oman, Qatar, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the second round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 FIFA football world cup mand 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The draw ceremony was held at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on today.

Forty teams are participating in the second round qualifiers. There are eight groups of five teams each. To enter the third round qualifier India has to be in the top 2 positions. 12 teams will enter the third round. Eight group winners and 4 best runners up.

The qualifiers will start from September first week.

Group A: China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam.

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Chinese Tapei, Kuati and Nepal.

Group C: Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group F: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic , Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia

Group E: UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

Group F: South Korea, Lebanon, DPR Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka