Visitors can obtain licence to buy alcohol in Dubai

Jul 21, 2019, 10:30 pm IST
The Dubai administration has announced that a 30-day temporary licence to buy alcohol will be issued to non-Muslim visitors aged above 21. As per the Alcoholic, Beverage Control Act consuming alcoholic liquor without a licence is illegal in Dubai.

Tourists can apply for the licence on the website of Maritime and Mercantile International( MMI). There will be no fees for the licence. Visitors can visit any store of MMI with the original passport and fill the form and apply for the licence. Must strictly follow the instruction given in the application form. The store will keep the copy of passport and entry stamp and keep with them. The licence will be renewed if the visitor stays more time in Dubai.

