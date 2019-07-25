Latest NewsSports

Tennis: Women’s world rankings unchanged

Jul 25, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
In Tennis, the women’s world rankings remained unchanged. Ashleigh Barty remained at the number one position. Japan’s Naomi Osaka is in the second position followed by Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic and Wimbledon champion Romania’s Simona Halep and Netherland’s Kiki Bertens.

Latest WTA rankings released :

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) 6257

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365

