Nandi idol drinking water and milk in the temple in Gaya, video goes viral : Watch Here

Jul 28, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Devotees in Gaya’s Bigha Mohalla have claimed that an idol of Nandi, the mount of Lord Shiva, is drinking milk and water.Locals have been offering milk and water to the idol after a woman claimed that the idol was consuming the milk offered to it.

“This is true that idol of Nandi is drinking milk and water here in the sacred month of Shravan,” Sumit Kumar, a local resident said.

A similar claim was made about a Nandi idol drinking water in a temple in Lucknow, which the temple priest has rejected. Brama Dev Das, temple’s priest told ANI: “Nandi baba has not drunk even a drop of water.

