Sunny Leone is the most searched celebrity on the Internet. Sunny the former pornstar from Canada rose into fame after she acted in Bollywood films. Apart from being a busy actress, Sunny is a social activist who works for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the American Cancer Society.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber. Sunny and Weber adopted a girl child from Latur in 2017. On 2018, Sunny had twin boys through surrogacy.