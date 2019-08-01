Ghost Stories after Lust Stories ; Details Inside

After Netflix’s hit anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, ace filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for the upcoming project ‘Ghost Stories’.

Netflix India made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a series of pictures featuring all the four directors. “They made you scream with Lust Stories. Now they’re really going to make you scream with Ghost Stories, coming soon, only on Netflix,” the caption read.

KJo also took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote, “The squad’s back together and ready to make you scream for your life! #GhostStories coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Reportedly, the production of ‘Ghost Stories’ will begin in August. The stories, helmed by the directors, will be connected to each other and culminate in the end.