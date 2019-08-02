This revelation from Dia Mirza is shocking everyone

Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Calling the reports false, the actor said that there is no truth behind the reports “and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways,” she tweeted on her official account.

According to media reports, there are rumours that Sahil came close to film writer Kanika Dhillon who too announced that she has parted ways with husband Prakash Kovelamudi who helmed ‘Judgementall Hai Kya.’

Dia and film producer Sahil mutually decided to go on their separate ways after spending 11 years together on Thursday.

The couple has decided to remain friends and requested media for privacy while thanking them of continued support. “We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” Dia wrote.