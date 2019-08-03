Food Security Dept bans Mcdowell’s drinking water in Kerala

The Food Security Department has banned Mcdowell’s drinking water in the state after discovering shocking details about the company. The department revealed this news through their official facebook page.

According to food security officials, the company has been collecting water from unclean sources and the packaging is done in an unscientific way. It has also been found that the amount of silver present in the drinking water is far more than normal. The officials have ordered to recover the company’s products from the market and stall their sale.

The department also mentioned that strict action will be taken against those who try to sell or distribute the company’s products.