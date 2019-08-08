Pakistan Decides to Cut Trade With India: Whose Loss is it Anyway?

Following India’s decision to revoke article 370 which granted special rights to Kashmir, Pakistan has been forced to play tough and they have resorted to a number of actions. Pakistan on Wednesday had decided to expel Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisariaa and also to suspend trade relations with India But experts feel that the move to suspend trade with India would hardly impact India’s overall trade situation.

“The suspension of trade relations will hit Pakistan more badly as India is less dependent on Pakistan while the latter is more,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai was quoted as saying by Times of India.

A large part of the trade between India and Pakistan happens through a third country. Such a module of trade is not included in the national income. Nations chose to resort to informal trade route also to avoid high tariff and trade restrictions. For instance, a major part of India’s exchange happens through India-UAE-Pakistan route. This trade goes into statistics as trade between India and UAE.

Professor Biswajit Dhar of Jawaharlal Nehru University too said that both in the long and short term, Pakistan would be impacted by their decision as they are an economy which imports basic agri-commodities like onion and tomatoes.