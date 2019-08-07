Article 370 Revoked: Imran Khan Sends an Atrocious Warning to India. Check this Out

Time and again India has made it clear that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and that Pakistan has no business there. But none of that stops them from poking their nose into Kashmir issue. After India took their ‘not so friendly’ neighbours by surprise by revoking article 370, Pakistan P.M Imran Khan, it seems has been forced to play tough. Yesterday he told India that “incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again”(as reported by Op India)

“I can already foretell this will happen. They will attempt to pin the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back.” he had said.

Speaking at a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, he blamed India for not taking the initiative to settle the strained relation between the two nation.

On my first communication with India, they had raised concerns about militant outfits operating from Pakistan. I assured Modi that after the tragic incident of Army School massacre, all the political parties in Pakistan pledged to not let their land be used for terror activities. However, I felt that the Indian side was interested in talks. My doubts were confirmed on my trip to Bikshek, where the Indian side showed no willingness to talk about the strained relations between the two countries,” Khan said.

Mr. Khan also accused India of being racists and people who believe in Hindu Supremacy.