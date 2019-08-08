Sushma Swaraj’s daughter immerses her mother’s ashes in Ganga river : Watch Video

Daughter of former EAM Sushma Swaraj,Bansuri Swaraj immersed her mother’s ashes in Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, a day after Swaraj was cremated with full state honours in New Delhi.

In a video released by ANI, Bansuri is seen with father Kaushal Swaraj immersing the ashes in Hapur. On Wednesday, the last rites of former External Affairs minister were held at the Dayanand crematiorum on Lodhi Road.