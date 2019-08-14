Priyanka Gandhi’s personal secretary booked on journalist’s complaint

The Uttar Pradesh police have filed an FIR against Sandeep Singh, the personal secretary of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Wadra. The Uttar Pradesh police filed the FIR after a journalist has filed a complaint in Ghorawal police station accusing that he has assaulted and threatened him during Priyanka’s visit to Sonabhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Kumar Pandey, a native of Varanasi has accused in the complaint that Sandeep Singh has touched his camera while he was covering Priyanak’s visit to Umbha village. He was working with a local TV channel. The incident took place on Tuesday.

A video of the incident has been viral on social media. In the video, it is showed that a reporter asks a question about the scrapping of Article 370 to Priyanka and he was pushed back by her aide. Then there arouses a heated argument between the reporter and Priyanaka’s aide.

The aide pf Priyanka accuses the reporter of pro-BJP and asks questions at the behest of the saffron party in return of money.

Priyanka Gandhi was visiting the Umbha village to meet the families of 10 people who were shot dead by a land-owner in a land dispute last month.