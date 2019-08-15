Controversial Indian Muslim preacher ignites outrage in Malaysia

The controversial Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik who is famous for his controversial statements has ignited a massive outrage in Malaysia.

Zakir Naik has asked to expel the ethnic Chinese minorities living in the country. This has ignited the wrath of the Malaysian administration and people.

” You know, someone called me a guest. So I said, before me, the Chinese were the guests. If you want the new guest to go first, ask the old guest to go back”, said the Muslim preacher. ” The Chinese are not born here, most of them. Maybe the new generations, yes ” he added.

But naik has declined to say this. He accused that the media has twisted his words. But a video clip of the speech has been uploaded by some Malaysian news portals. After this, a hashtag # ZakirNaik has become a trend in social media.

Muslims are the majority community in Malaysia. Muslims make up 60% of the total population of the country which is 32 million. The left 40% is comprised of Indians, Chinese, and other ethnic communities, and most of them are Hindus or Buddhists.

Naik has granted a permanent residency permit by the last Malaysian government. Naik has been living in Malaysia for the last three years.

The Indian extremist Muslim cleric has been living in Malaysia as Indian investigative agencies are chasing him to book for many cases including financial fraud.

India has banned the Zakir Naik Foundation in 2016. The foundation was banned by the Indian government after many allegations were raised against the foundation that it promotes religious division in the country.