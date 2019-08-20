Exorcism to cure illness: Sorceress kills woman by puncturing body by trident

A woman was killed by a Sorceress during his exorcism to cure her illness. The hair-rising incident took place in Garwah area in Jharkhand.

The exorcism was carried out by a Tantrik couple. The Tantrik couple Alam Devi and her husband Satyendra Oraon was arrested by police on Sunday.

The 47-year-old woman named Rudni Devi was killed during the exorcism. She was ill for the last few days. And the family residing in the Konmandira village has approached the Tantrik couple instead of going to see a doctor.

The Tantrik couple has claimed that Rudnii is overpowered by some evil force. The couple had performed some rituals but it did not have any effect. Then the couple had perforated Rudni Devi’s body with a trident and gouged out her eyes.

Soon after the death of the Rudni Devi, the family tried to dispose the body. But the police after getting a tip-off conducted a raid and found the body.