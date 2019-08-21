Top diplomat Syed Akbaruddin says India is ready to fight its regional rival in any arena of their choice

Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to approach the International Court of Justice against India’s decision to scrap Article 370, top diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday said that India was ready to fight its regional rival in any arena of its choice.

According to NDTV report, Akbaruddin said, “Every country is entitled to use every course available to them. We have different approaches too. If they would like to tackle us in different arenas, we will address it in that arena. This is an arena of their choice. They tried once, but they did not succeed.”