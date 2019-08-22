This Video of Mamatha Banerjee selling tea is getting viral on social media

The incident happened on Wednesday that the west Bengal chief Minister Mamatha Bannerjee made tea and shared the same with the locals at a stall in Digha.

The video is shared by Banerjee herself from her twitter account. It can be seen in the video that the CM is surrounded by locals as she was making tea at a stall and serve it to the local people.

Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha,” Banerjee wrote alongside the video.