Tight slap for Pakistan as PM Modi gets awards from Muslim countries

In the last two days Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received two awards from gulf countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honour of UAE ‘Order of Zayed’. Just after that PM Modi was conferred with the Bahrain’s ‘King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’.

After getting this two awards, the number of awards conferred on Narendra Modi by Muslim countries in the last five year has reached six.

The international affairs experts claims that this is a ‘tight slap’ for Pakistan. Because these recognitions by the Muslim countries shows that the Indian government under Narendra modi’s relation with Islamic world is better.

As Pakistan is trying its best to isolate India globally the Islamic country even did not get support from other fellow Islamic countries in the world. The attempt to isolate India has been intensified by Pakistan after the Indian government has abrogated Article 370 in jammu and Kashmir.But all the efforts by the country has failed.

Narendra Modi has till now received Bahrain’s ‘King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’, ‘Order of Zayed’ by UAE, Palestine’s ‘Grand Collar of the State of palestine, Afghanistan’s ‘Amir Amanullah Khan Award’, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Sash Award, and Maldives ‘Rule of Nishan Izzuddeenon’.