Onam Box-Office 2019: Mohanlal,Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Tovino, Who will be the winner?

Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala and one of the best seasons to release Malayalam films. Onam falls this year on 11 September, so films will hit the screens on 6 September to get advantage of the extended weekend.

This year, half a dozen Malayalam films are hitting the screens. They are Mohanlal’s Ittymaani: Made In China, Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama, Prithviraj’s Brothers Day, Tovino Thomas’s Kilometers and Kilometers, Rajeesha Vijayan’s Finals, and Vinayan’s film with newcomers Akasha, Ganga 2 .

Here is a list of the 2019 Onam releases and their USP

1. Ittymaani: Made In China

Mohanlal plays a dual role as father and son. The film was shot in China for a week where the father’s character (a Chinese martial arts exponent) portion was shot. The son speaks in Thrissur slang. It is also the first Malayalam film to be shot in China.

Genre – Family entertainer

Cast – Mohanlal, Honey Rose, Raadhika, Salim Kumar, Aju Vargheese.

Director – Jibu and Joju

Producer – Antony Perumbavoor

2. Love Action Drama

Nivin Pauly and South India’s lady superstar Nayanthara coming together for the first time. Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, son of legendary writer and actor Sreenivasan and younger brother of Vineeth Sreenivasan, debuting as director. The film is said to be a modern day adaptation of director Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan’s 1989 classic Vadakkunokkiyanthram .

Genre – Romantic Comedy

Cast – Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese.

Director – Dhyan Sreenivasan

Producers – Aju Varghese and Visakh Subramaniam

3. Brothers Day

Prithviraj doing an action comedy after a long period, and his exciting pairing with the four heroines. It is also the debut film of character actor and comedian Shajon as director.

Genre: Action Entertainer

Cast : Prithviraj, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Miya George, Aima

Director: Kalabhavan Shajon

Producer: Listin Stephen

4. Kilometres And Kilometres

The film which is touted to be a road movie has been shot in exotic locations in the North-East. Tovino said the script excited him so much that he decided to be one of the producers of the film. The star cast has been kept under the wraps, though there are rumours that it is a heroine-less film.

Genre – Road Movie

Cast – Tovino Thomas

Director – Jeo Baby

Producers – Tovino Thomas, Ramshi

5. Finals

State-award winning actress Rajisha Vijayan is one of the fastest rising heroines in Malayalam. Her performance in her last release June got critical acclaim. In Finals, which is sports-based film, she plays a cyclist. A female sports-based movie is a rarity, and that too about a cyclist preparing for the Olympics!

Genre: Sports film

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Suraj Venjaranmoodu, Niranj, Tini Tom

Director: PR Arun

Producer: Manianpillai Raju

6. Akasha Ganga 2

This film is the sequel of Vinayan’s 1999 horror thriller Akasha Ganga. Akasha Ganga was a super-hit. Twenty years later, he is making a sequel to it with lots of VFX and special effects, cashing in on the craze for the horror film genre in Kerala. A horror film in Malayalam is releasing after a long gap.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Ramya Krishnan, Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Vinay

Director: Vinayan

Producer: Vinayan