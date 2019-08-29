Here is What Kerala C.M Said about the Thushar Vellapally Cheque Bounce Case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Central Government seeking intervention for the release of state NDA convener Tushar Vellappally, arrested by the police in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, in a cheque bounce case. His move was widely criticized and was called as an attempt to ensure the support of SNDP, the state’s largest caste-based socio-cultural organization that represents the Ezhava community. This is also one of the CPI(M)’s biggest vote bank.

ALSO READ: “Revolution will come in may ways’: Actor Joy Mathew criticizes Pinarayi on Thushar Vellappally issue

Speaking on the issue, Kerala C.M said that such interventions have been made many times before for people jailed abroad.

“When Sharjah Sultan came here, we had requested him to let go those prisoners they can, and he had taken action accordingly. We are in the process of making a new cell to help people who are jailed,” said Kerala C.M

Kerala C.M also said that this is not an issue of personal interest in the case of Thushar Vellapally.