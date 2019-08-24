“Revolution will come in may ways’: Actor Joy Mathew criticizes Pinarayi on Thushar Vellappally issue

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally has been arrested in UAE for a cheque case recently. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spontaneously reacted to the news and wrote letter to External Affairs Minister for taking immediate action in releasing the SNDP leader. This act of Pinarayi Vijayan has been a subject of heated debate in Kerala for the last two days.

Now actor Joy mathew has come forward criticizing the Kerala Chief Minister for hurry in the case of Thushar. He raised his criticism on his Facebook page.

In a post shared on Facebook, Joy Mathew points out that when the renowned Malayali businessman Atlas Ramachandran was jailed in UAE after he faced setback in business, no politician was there to help him. The reason may be that Atlas Ramachandran has no vote bank as Thushar has.