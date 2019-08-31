Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Avocado Chutney

How to Make Avocado Chutney

Grind together all ingredients from Avocado to Salt into a smooth paste adding necessary Water.

Heat oil in a pan and pop Mustard seeds.

Add Red Chillies and Curry Leaves. Add the ground ingredients, mix together and heat for 7 mins.

Do not boil, or it will split (curdle like Yoghurt) and spoil.

Serve with rice and curry

Ingredients

Avocado scooped – 3

Grated Coconut – 1 cup

Shallots – 2

Green chillies – 2/3 (as per your taste)

Ginger – 1 inch size

Garlic – 1/2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Lime Juice or Vinegar – 1/2 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Red Chillies – 2-3

Curry leaves – a few

Oil – 1 tsp