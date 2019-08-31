Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Avocado Chutney

How to Make Avocado Chutney
Grind together all ingredients from Avocado to Salt into a smooth paste adding necessary Water.
Heat oil in a pan and pop Mustard seeds.
Add Red Chillies and Curry Leaves. Add the ground ingredients, mix together and heat for 7 mins.
Do not boil, or it will split (curdle like Yoghurt) and spoil.
Serve with rice and curry
Ingredients
Avocado scooped – 3
Grated Coconut – 1 cup
Shallots – 2
Green chillies – 2/3 (as per your taste)
Ginger – 1 inch size
Garlic – 1/2 tbsp
Salt to taste
Lime Juice or Vinegar – 1/2 tbsp
Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
Red Chillies – 2-3
Curry leaves – a few
Oil – 1 tsp
