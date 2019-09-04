Overspeeding Car Rammed into Pedestrians. Watch the SHOCKING Video here

In a shocking incident at Old Gupta colony in Model Town yesterday, an overspeeding car rammed into a group of people, creating fear and injuring one person. The car stops after a while and then takes reverse gear and rushes through the crowd. One person can be seen smashing on the window of the car asking him to stop it. A case has been registered against the driver on section 279 and 337.

Police officers informed that so far they could not find the driver and that they are checking the CCTV visuals in nearby places to zero in on the culprit. Here is the shocking video