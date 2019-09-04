Man Gets Penalty For Traffic Violations and the Amount is Higher than the Price of his Vehicle! Check this Out

Higher traffic penalties have come into effect across the country from September 1 under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was cleared by parliament last month. From driving without a license to overloading, the fine has gone up even ten times and it is reported that people are refusing to comply with the new rules in many places. People, instead of paying fines, are choosing to settle the issue in court, suggests the report from many places.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Madan, a two-wheeler rider from Gurugram was fined Rs 23000 for violating 5 traffic rules: ie driving without a license, without registration certificate, no third-party insurance, no pollution certificate and he was riding without a helmet.

He said he wasn’t wearing a helmet and didn’t have Registration Certificate. Police asked him to hand over the key, but when he refused, he was soon given a challan of Rs 23000! His vehicle too was seized.