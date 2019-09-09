Festivals & Events

Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Instant tomato pickle

Sep 9, 2019, 07:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

How to Make Instant tomato pickle

Heat the oil in a pan or kadai and add mustard seeds, jeera seeds and asafoetida and allow them to splutter.

Add the cut tomatoes and salt.

Allow the tomatoes to get soft.

Add the red chilli powder and heat the mixture on a low flame till the raw smell of the chilli powder goes.

Remove them off the flame and preserve it in airtight bottles.

Ingredients

4 medium sized – Tomatoes
A pinch – Turmeric
1/2 tsp – Mustard Seeds
1/2 tsp – Jeera seeds
Red Chilli powder
Salt
3 tsp – oil
Asafoetida

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close