Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Instant tomato pickle

How to Make Instant tomato pickle

Heat the oil in a pan or kadai and add mustard seeds, jeera seeds and asafoetida and allow them to splutter.

Add the cut tomatoes and salt.

Allow the tomatoes to get soft.

Add the red chilli powder and heat the mixture on a low flame till the raw smell of the chilli powder goes.

Remove them off the flame and preserve it in airtight bottles.

Ingredients

4 medium sized – Tomatoes

A pinch – Turmeric

1/2 tsp – Mustard Seeds

1/2 tsp – Jeera seeds

Red Chilli powder

Salt

3 tsp – oil

Asafoetida