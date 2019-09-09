Varun Tej’s ‘Valmiki’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Varun Tej on Monday released the trailer of his upcoming film Valmiki. The film is the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Jigarthanda (2014). Written and directed by ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the film within a film was about a young filmmaker putting his life at risk to make the kind of gangster film he wants to make.

Even as Jigarthanda revolved around a Madurai-based gangster “Assault” Sethu (Bobby Simha), it was also about the journey of director Karthik Subramani (Siddharth), who goes to hell and back, to achieve his goal.

Director Harish Shankar, however, seems to have changed the very nature of Karthik Subbaraj’s script, while remaking it in Telugu. Going by the trailer, the film seems like a one-dimensional narrative. While you watch the trailer of Jigarthanda, you meet different characters, get a glimpse of their personalities, problems and the things that are at stake. Above all, you know that the film has a tale to tell. But, Valmiki trailer has no space to accommodate other characters as it is obsessed with glamour and sinister laughter of Gaddhala Konda Ganesh (Varun Tej).