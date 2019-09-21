Former Yuvamorcha leader arrested again for circulating fake currency

Kozhikode: Former leader of the youth right-wing Yuvamorcha and BJP Local committee member Ragesh Erassery is detained again on charges of possessing and circulating fake currencies. Ragesh together with Suneer Ali a resident from Othaayi of Malappuram district was nabbed by police when circulating fake notes in Omassery in Kozhikode district. They were in possession of one lakh forty thousand fake notes at the time.

Ragesh Erassery together with his brother Rajesh was previously charged on 2017 for printing fake notes and Police confiscated the printing machinery and ink from the facility running at the top floor of his home. Police raided the premises on complaints received that the accused lends money for very high-interest rates. The newly introduced currencies of 2000 and 500 denominations were also found from the facility.